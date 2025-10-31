TV News

American Horror Story to return with Ariana Grande as part of the cast

Posted 2 hours ago

About two years after its last season, Delicate, aired, Ryan Murphy has given fans of the franchise a Halloween treat, revealing on Instagram not only that the series will return in 2026, but also who’s going to be in it. 

The cast is a who’s who of returning veterans, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman and Jessica Lange. The latter is a surprise as she’s been outspoken about NOT returning to the show, saying, “Oh, Christ, no! I haven’t done it for more than ten years, twelve years. So no, I’m not doing it.” Either Lange changed her mind, or that was just some classic misdirection, and yes indeed, she is part of the cast for season thirteen, which doesn’t have a name yet.

One surprising addition to the cast is Ariana Grande. The pop princess is at the top of her game these days, with her earning an Oscar nomination for Wicked, with the sequel, Wicked: For Good, hitting theaters in a few weeks (it’s already earning early raves). Her appearance isn’t a huge surprise, though, as Lady Gaga appeared in two runs of the series, while Adam Levine, Stevie Nicks and other musicians-turned-actors have also appeared over the show’s long run.

Indeed, American Horror Story seems to be the gift that keeps on giving for FX, with it one of their longest-running shows. It helps that the show uses an anthology angle, which keeps it from feeling stale. It has developed a big following over the years, with a spinoff, American Horror Stories, which has run for three seasons and featured many veterans from the flagship show in various roles, including Emma Roberts, Billy Lourd, Dylan McDermott, and more.

Will you be watching the new season of American Horror Story? Let us know in the comments!

