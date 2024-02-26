American Psycho and The Dead Zone remakes in the works

A few years ago, we heard that Lionsgate was developing TV shows based on American Psycho and the Saw franchise. Obviously those projects didn’t go anywhere, as Saw has since been revived with the film Saw X and now industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider is reporting that Lionsgate has decided to revive American Psycho not with a TV show, but with a remake. In the same report, Sneider reveals that It producer Roy Lee is also developing a new version of a different Stephen King story, The Dead Zone .

Based on a novel by Bret Easton Ellis, the 2000 version of American Psycho was directed by Mary Harron, who also wrote the screenplay with Guinevere Turner. The film has the following synopsis: Patrick Bateman is a young, handsome, Harvard educated Wall Street success, seemingly perfect with his stunning fiancé and entourage of high-powered friends. But his circle of friends doesn’t know the other Patrick Bateman, the one who lusts for more than status and material things. With a detective hot on his trail and temptation everywhere, Patrick Bateman can’t fight his terrible urges that take him on the pursuit of women, greed and the ultimate crime – murder! Based on the controversial book by Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho is a sexy thriller that sets forth a vision that is both terrifying and chilling.

According to Sneider (with thanks to Dark Horizons for sharing the information), Lionsgate is looking for a writer who can update American Psycho for the modern age and offer their own take on the Patrick Bateman character.

The Stephen King novel The Dead Zone has previously inspired a 1983 film that was directed by David Cronenberg and a TV series that ran on USA Network for six seasons. Here’s the story: When Johnny Smith awakens from a coma caused by a car accident, he finds that years have passed, and he now has psychic abilities. Heartbroken that his girlfriend has moved on with her life, Johnny also must contend with his unsettling powers, which allow him to see a person’s future with a mere touch. After shaking the hand of aspiring politician Greg Stillson, Johnny sees the danger presented by the candidate’s rise and resolves to kill him.

Lee is currently searching for a writer with an interesting take on the concept.

