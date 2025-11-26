Anaconda has been given its rating by the MPA

Tom Gormican, the mind behind the Nicolas Cage meta film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, returns with another fourth-wall-breaking comedy. This time, it’s a reboot of Anaconda. This incarnation features characters who take it upon themselves to remake the 1997 movie of the same name, which starred Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube and Jon Voight.

Now, the MPA has recently rated Anaconda PG-13 for violence/action, strong language, some drug use and suggestive references .

Gormican’s Anaconda reboot also takes a wink-wink approach with a cast that includes Jack Black (School of Rock), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Steve Zahn (Joy Ride), Selton Mello (Bury Your Dead), and Ione Skye (Zodiac).

Black plays an “erstwhile director, a man stuck in his job as a wedding videographer,” with Rudd playing “an actor who did a stint on a cop show but sees his Hollywood dreams slipping further and further away.” Newton and Zahn play the pair’s childhood friends who join them on this adventure, with Mello playing a Brazilian animal wrangler and Skye playing the wife of Black’s character.

The new Anaconda movie “involves a group of friends facing mid-life crises who are remaking their favorite movie from their youth. They head to the rainforest only to find themselves into a fight for their lives against natural disasters, giant snakes and violent criminals.“ Gormican wrote the screenplay with Kevin Ettin. The movie is produced by Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, Kevin Etten and Tom Gormican with Samson Mücke on as an executive producer.

The official synopsis from Sony reads,

“Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic ‘classic’ Anaconda. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed……”

The film will slither into theaters for a December 25 theatrical release.