What are the early reactions to Anaconda? First impressions have slithered onto social media

One of this year’s Christmas releases is the meta comedy Anaconda. The movie is about a couple of friends who want to remake the 1997 film Anaconda and end up encountering a giant, bloodthirsty serpent for real. The new film stars Jack Black (School of Rock), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Steve Zahn (Joy Ride), Selton Mello (I’m Still Here), and Ione Skye (Zodiac). It’s heading for a December 25 theatrical release, but it recently had its premiere.

So, what are the early reactions to the fourth wall-breaking film? The first impressions have hit social media. Our own Chris Bumbray was able to preview the film and his reaction is largely negative. He posts, “Really didn’t care for Anaconda. It’s meta but the jokes fall FLAT. You think that many talented people at least some of the jokes would land but alas.”

Really didn’t care for Anaconda. It’s meta but the jokes fall FLAT. You think that many talented people at least some of the jokes would land but alas. December 18, 2025

Meanwhile, MovieDeathBlows had the exact opposite reaction and raved about how funny the movie was to them. They posted, “#Anaconda is one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in a long time and easily one of my favorites of the year. It feels like equal parts Be Kind Rewind, Strange Wilderness, and the original Anaconda, all mixed with an absolutely unhinged sense of fun. There’s a sequence in the back half of the film that ranks among the funniest scenes I’ve ever seen on screen. Do yourself a favor and rush to the theater to see it when it comes out next week. #AnacondaMovie”

#Anaconda is one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in a long time and easily one of my favorites of the year. It feels like equal parts Be Kind Rewind, Strange Wilderness, and the original Anaconda, all mixed with an absolutely unhinged sense of fun. There’s a sequence in the back… pic.twitter.com/NxODPebKV3 — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) December 18, 2025

Ashlee Pradella also glowed about the movie, alluding to comedies coming back. She posted, “ARE COMEDIES BACK??? Delighted to report Anaconda is one of the funniest movies of the year. Jack Black & Paul Rudd have INSANE chemistry. Campy, ridiculous, and surprisingly sweet. I had the best time. #anacondamovie”

ARE COMEDIES BACK??? Delighted to report Anaconda is one of the funniest movies of the year. Jack Black & Paul Rudd have INSANE chemistry. Campy, ridiculous, and surprisingly sweet. I had the best time. #anacondamovie pic.twitter.com/AXkIcjmXtv — Ashlee Pradella (@ashleepradella) December 17, 2025

Hunter Bolding of The Hashtag Show raved about how the film surprised him, saying, “Anaconda is easily the most surprising movie of the year for me. It was gut-busting, somehow has Easter eggs from the Anaconda series, and a shocking amount of heart. I haven’t laughed this hard in a theater in a while. #AnacondaMovie”

Anaconda is easily the most surprising movie of the year for me. It was gut-busting, somehow has Easter eggs from the Anaconda series, and a shocking amount of heart. I haven’t laughed this hard in a theater in a while. #AnacondaMovie pic.twitter.com/AXw1FUaQFe — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) December 18, 2025

The Holo Files seemed to like the movie, but wished they delivered a bit more on the premise, saying, “ANACONDA doesn’t quite make the most of its creative meta premise, but it’s still a lot of fun with plenty of self-referential humor & silly set-pieces. Paul Rudd & Jack Black are hilarious, but Steve Zahn is the real scene stealer. Some fun twists & surprises too #AnacondaMovie”

ANACONDA doesn’t quite make the most of its creative meta premise, but it’s still a lot of fun with plenty of self-referential humor & silly set-pieces. Paul Rudd & Jack Black are hilarious, but Steve Zahn is the real scene stealer. Some fun twists & surprises too #AnacondaMovie pic.twitter.com/ZR3seZO32Z — The HoloFiles – Movie/TV News & Reviews (@theholofiles) December 18, 2025

Taylor Gonzales of the show 50shadesoftayyy also gave a glowing reaction, saying, “#AnacondaMovie is SO fun! Love all the self referential humor & stellar cast lead by comedy icons Jack Black & Paul Rudd. This feels like a comedy of days past & it’s refreshing to see on the big screen.@Anaconda_Movie’s twists & turns slither along quickly in its tight runtime.”

#AnacondaMovie is SO fun! Love all the self referential humor & stellar cast lead by comedy icons Jack Black & Paul Rudd. This feels like a comedy of days past & it’s refreshing to see on the big screen. @Anaconda_Movie’s twists & turns slither along quickly in its tight runtime. pic.twitter.com/41b8JCwLbo — Taylor Gonzales (@50shadesoftayyy) December 18, 2025

Simon Thompson of THR, Variety and IndieWire found the film to be a riot and said, “An absolute riot, #Anaconda is one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises of the year. A hilarious action adventure with a whacky high concept that works like a dream, it’s the popcorn movie of the holiday season. Black and Rudd revel in the tight, sharp script and kill it!”

An absolute riot, #Anaconda is one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises of the year. A hilarious action adventure with a whacky high concept that works like a dream, it’s the popcorn movie of the holiday season. Black and Rudd revel in the tight, sharp script and kill it! pic.twitter.com/boR8saMGYa — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) December 18, 2025