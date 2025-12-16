Jack Black reacts to Elle Fanning calling him “the hottest man I’ve ever seen in my life”

Late last year, Elle Fanning told her sister Dakota in an interview for Vanity Fair that Jack Black was “the hottest man I’ve ever seen in my life,” adding that she found him to be “sex on legs.” That’s certainly a lot to live up to, and Black has finally responded.
What Did Jack Black Say About Elle Fanning?
“Have you ever heard of body dysmorphia?” Black said in a TikTok video shared by Sony Pictures. “Where when you look at yourself, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m so ugly,’ but really you’re like this gorgeous creature? I think she’s got like the opposite of that, where she looks at me, which objectively is a goblin gremlin, and she sees this gorgeous creature apparently.“
“She’s got that weird goblin dysmorphia,” he said. “Thank you. I appreciate the compliment, but I have to close my eyes, because I can’t quite process what I’m hearing there. But thank you, Elle.“
Paul Rudd, Black’s co-star in the upcoming Anaconda movie, stuck up for him. “I will say on behalf of Elle Fanning, I get it,” Rudd said. “I really do. I adore you, Jack. As does America! As does the world! Elle’s got it right. Elle’s got it right.“
Jack Black and Paul Rudd Star in Anaconda
The new Anaconda movie “involves a group of friends facing mid-life crises who are remaking their favorite movie from their youth. They head to the rainforest only to find themselves into a fight for their lives against natural disasters, giant snakes and violent criminals.” Tom Gormican (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Ettin.
Black plays an “erstwhile director, a man stuck in his job as a wedding videographer,” with Rudd playing “an actor who did a stint on a cop show but sees his Hollywood dreams slipping further and further away.” Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn play the pair’s childhood friends who join them on this adventure. A handful of character posters were recently released for Anaconda, with the film set to hit theaters on December 25.