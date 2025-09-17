Movie Trailers

Jack Black and Paul Rudd encounter large snakes in the trailer for the meta comedy Anaconda

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Tom Gormican, the mind behind the Nicolas Cage meta film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, returns with another fourth-wall-breaking comedy. Gormican’s Anaconda reboot also takes a wink-wink approach with a cast that includes Jack Black (School of Rock), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Steve Zahn (Joy Ride), Selton Mello (Bury Your Dead), and Ione Skye (Zodiac). The film is aiming for a December 25 theatrical release and Sony has just released the trailer.

The new Anaconda movie “involves a group of friends facing mid-life crises who are remaking their favorite movie from their youth. They head to the rainforest only to find themselves into a fight for their lives against natural disasters, giant snakes and violent criminals.“ Gormican wrote the screenplay with Kevin Ettin.

Black plays an “erstwhile director, a man stuck in his job as a wedding videographer,” with Rudd playing “an actor who did a stint on a cop show but sees his Hollywood dreams slipping further and further away.” Newton and Zahn play the pair’s childhood friends who join them on this adventure, with Mello playing a Brazilian animal wrangler and Skye playing the wife of Black’s character. 

The official synopsis from Sony reads,
“Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic ‘classic’ Anaconda. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed……”

The movie is produced by Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, Kevin Etten and Tom Gormican with Samson Mücke on as an executive producer.

The original Anaconda movie, which starred Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight, spawned a handful of sequels, including Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, Anaconda 3: Offspring, and Anacondas: Trail of Blood, plus the crossover Lake Placid vs. Anaconda. There was also a Chinese remake, which centered on a group of circus performers as they battle a giant snake. 

Doug (Jack Black) in Columbia Pictures’ ANACONDA.
Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) in Columbia Pictures’ ANACONDA.
Claire (Thandiwe Newton), Kenny (Steve Zahn) and Griff (Paul Rudd) in Columbia Pictures’ ANACONDA.

Source: Sony
