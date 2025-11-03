Japan’s Anime industry is booming, reaching a record high of over $25 billion

Anime is a thriving business, but it has grown even larger than anyone imagined. According to a report presented by the Association of Japanese Animations (AJA), Japan’s animation industry reached record highs in 2024, with a total market value of JPY 3.84 trillion ($25.25 billion). That’s a lot of cash.

A stronger-than-usual international surge has driven this, with the report showing that overseas revenue has accounted for 56% of 2024’s total sales (to the tune of $14.25 billion), while Japanese domestic revenues reached $10.97 billion, making up 44%. “ The overseas market now far exceeds local revenues, and the gap will only widen, ” said Masahiko Hasegawa, editor-in-chief of the AJA report. “ Growth today includes bundled contracts that span theatrical, streaming, merchandising, and event rights — not just content distribution. “

“ Anime is no longer just storytelling, ” Hasegawa added. “ It’s a full cultural economy — and that economy is rapidly going global. “

All the more impressive is that these record highs don’t even include some of the biggest successes of the last few months. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released this summer and grossed $670 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. Another major success, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, was released in Japan in September and has been rolling out in more than 80 countries over the last month. It’s grossed $139 million worldwide. In short, you can expect the 2025 report to continue its upward trend.