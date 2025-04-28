Anna Sawai joins the heist for Amazon MGM’s How to Rob a Bank from director David Leitch

Anna Sawai is coming off of her Emmy win for Shōgun and continuing to ride her soaring star. The actress will be returning for monster mashing in the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for Apple TV+ and says that the upcoming episodes will be a huge journey for the characters. She stated a couple months ago, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to tease anything at this point, but I can say we go on a huge journey. We’ll go in different directions, we lose some people, we find some people… I think that’s kind of it. But it’s very exciting.“

Deadline is now reporting that Sawai is set to star in How to Rob a Bank from Amazon MGM Studios. The movie will be helmed by David Leitch, director of Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and The Fall Guy. How to Rob a Bank comes from Imagine Entertainment and 87North Productions. It has not been announced what role Sawai will be playing, but the film features Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson as bank robbers who share their heist on social media while evading police.

David Leitch is directing many projects in various production states, including Undying Love, Hot Air, How to Rob a Bank, and Button Man. Undying Love is a romantic action drama about an ex-soldier who falls for a vampire. However, in order to be with her, he must take on her creator, who is protected by an army of monsters in the Hong Kong underworld—meanwhile, Hot Air stars Andrew Garfield as Richard Branson. The story revolves around a famous British entrepreneur. Finally, Leitch’s Button Man series focuses on former elite soldier Harry Exton, who joins a deadly underground game pitting elite killers against each other. Winners claim opponents’ severed fingers or kill them for massive payouts, luring those with no other use for their lethal skills.

It was also recently announced that Leitch will take on Fight, a mysterious feature based on a spec script from Legion and Tales From the Loop writer Nathaniel Halpern. Fight is getting set up at Universal and 87North, with David Leitch directing.