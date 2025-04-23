Movie News

David Leitch to direct Nathaniel Halpern's spec script for Fight at Universal

Posted 2 hours ago
Genuine Question: Has anyone ever seen David Leitch sleep? I ask because the John Wick and Bullet Train filmmaker is attached to more projects than I can track. Whether he’s directing, producing, consulting, coordinating, or acting, he’s got his hands in a lot of Hollywood cookie jars, and his latest project is Fight, a mysterious feature based on a spec script from Legion and Tales From the Loop writer Nathaniel Halpern. Fight is getting set up at Universal and 87North, with David Leitch directing.

Plot details for Fight remain a mystery, but knowing Leitch’s 87North is involved is enough to tell us the project is another pulse-pounding roller coaster ride of spectacle and coordinated violence. Kelly McCormick, who produced The Fall GuyBullet Train, and Nobody for 87North, will join the team to sweeten the pot. John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman produce, with Jay Schuminsky as an executive producer through NeoText.

David Leitch is directing many projects in various production states, including Undying Love, Hot Air, How to Rob a Bank, and Button Man. Undying Love is a romantic action drama about an ex-soldier who falls for a vampire. However, in order to be with her, he must take on her creator, who is protected by an army of monsters in the Hong Kong underworld—meanwhile, Hot Air stars Andrew Garfield as Richard Branson. The story revolves around a famous British entrepreneur. How to Rob a Bank features Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson as bank robbers who share their heist on social media while evading police. Finally, Leitch’s Button Man series focuses on former elite soldier Harry Exton, who joins a deadly underground game pitting elite killers against each other. Winners claim opponents’ severed fingers or kill them for massive payouts, luring those with no other use for their lethal skills.

As I’d said, does David Leitch ever sleep? I bet he’s a micro-nap master. Tell us your secrets, David! Host a TED talk! Inquiring minds want to know! We’ll need to wait for more details about David Leitch’s Fight, but as soon as we hear something concrete, you’ll be the next to know.

