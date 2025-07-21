Anne Hathaway posts a first-look at Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway proves she’s never gone out of style as she posts on her Instagram a first-look at her returning to the role of Andy Sachs for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Hathaway is dressed in dress casual pin-stripe office attire and posted the photo with the caption, “Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2.” Meryl Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are returning for the fashionable sequel. In addition, Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express, Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet) was recently announced as joining the cast.

The 2006 movie starred Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, a smart but sensible new graduate who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine. The film also starred Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Miranda’s senior assistant, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, the magazine’s art director.

The Devil Wears Prada was a smash hit with audiences, earning $125 million domestically and over $326 million worldwide. According to Deadline, “the sequel is reportedly about Priestly facing the headwind decline of the print industry (did that ever roll up the runways’ red carpets?). You’ll remember the first movie follows Hathaway’s earnest, yet sharp assistant Andy Sachs as she’s baptized by fire by Priestly and her second assassin assistant Emily played by Blunt. There’s also a great romantic sub-plot involving Andy torn between two dudes, the shaggy, non-industry, great grill-cheesemaking Nate (Entourage’s Adrian Grenier) and a fellow fashion industry colleague, Christian Thompson, played by Simon Baker.”

David Frankel, who directed 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, gets back behind the camera for The Devil Wears Prada 2, with original writer Aline Bros McKenna returning to pen the sequel. Lauren Weisberger, the writer of the novel that inspired the film, wrote a sequel in 2013 — Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. The story takes place a decade after the events of the first novel and follows Andy and Emily as they start their own high-end bridal magazine. A third novel, When Life Gives You Lululemons, was published in 2018 and followed Emily in her new career as a Hollywood image consultant.