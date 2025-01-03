Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 2 TV Review: More gothic melodrama starring Alexandra Daddario

Plot: Season two of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher. She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

Review: In 2024, AMC delivered a fantastic second season of their updated take on Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Concluding with where the first novel in Rice’s Vampire Chronicles ended and setting the stage for the third season to adapt the novel The Vampire Lestat, AMC’s other adaptation from the prolific author’s vast library continues to build a larger shared universe with the second season of Mayfair Witches. Also set in New Orleans, Mayfair Witches debuted in 2023 with a glimpse into the sorcery and magical side of Rice’s world as it focused on Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) discovering she is the scion of the ancient Mayfair dynasty led by patriarch Cortland Mayfair (Harry Hamlin). At the end of the first season, Mayfair Witches was paving the way for connecting the existing and future series in AMC’s new universe, which is very apparent in this new season.

Season one was a decent start for Mayfair Witches. Introducing a magical society’s rules and structure is daunting for any film or television series. Still, season one did a good job of fitting in many characters and development across eight episodes. The end of the first season found Rowan coming into her own as a witch, harnessing her powers, and having a romantic showdown with the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). As season two opens, Rowan gives birth to the baby conceived by Lasher, and the baby happens to be the reincarnation of Lasher himself. Growing at an expedited rate, Rowan must figure out how to deal with what Lasher will grow into while also contending with the revelations of her family line and place in the Mayfair legacy. However, season two is far bigger in scope than the first season, expanding not only the cast but also the scale of the story beyond the shores of the United States.

This season introduces additional members of the Mayfair clan, notably Alyssa Jirrels as Moira Mayfair, a mind-reader who has returned to New Orleans for answers. Thora Birch guest stars as Gifford Mayfair, and The Silence of the Lambs’ Ted Levine portrays Julien Mayfair, the father of Cortland, Carlotta, and Ian (Ian Pirie). Levine is fantastic in a role that draws on his extensive resume of character work. Outside of the Mayfair clan, we are also introduced to a former romantic partner of Rowan’s in Sam Larkin (Ben Feldman). Sam is the CEO of a genetic company, and his role is key this season in Rowan’s investigation into her family’s powers and what Lasher is capable of. On the Talamasca side, Ciprien Grieve (Tongayi Chirisa) learns more about what the Mayfairs represent to the secret organization he works for, which expands to include new members from different cities, including Franka Potente as a senior European operative of the Talamasca.

The heavy focus on Lasher and his origins takes the story across the Atlantic to Scotland, where his backstory is revealed. This season combines many elements from the second and third novels in Anne Rice’s trilogy, Lasher and Taltos. Because of the combination of plot elements, much of this season relies on Jack Huston to play a prominent role. Huston imbued Lasher with a suave menace in the first season, which is significantly different this time. The shift to introduce characters in Scotland who clash with the bon vivant Mayfairs from New Orleans adds depth to this world of witchcraft. The additional focus on the Talamasca also allows this season to directly connect to plot elements from Interview with the Vampire. This builds toward an eventual crossover between the series and the characters. For now, Alexandra Daddario continues to anchor this series as our gateway from the human world into this supernatural one. Sometimes, the plots may get a bit over the top, but they still manage to make it entertaining along the way.

Season two features directors Colin Bucksey (Fargo, Breaking Bad) and Sarah O’Gorman (The Witcher) with two episodes each, and Logan Kibens (The Power, Snowfall) helms the remaining four. Written by showrunners Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding, it also boasts returning writers Sarah Cornwell and Sean Reycraft and new writer Megan Mostyn-Brown. It is something of a thankless job to try and wrangle some of the silly dialogue these characters need to spout, but the scribes on Mayfair Witches do a decent job of making it seem believable. While the second season’s plot is much more complex and confusing, the writers have sacrificed the sexiness and erotic elements of Anne Rice’s source material in favor of magic and wizardry. All of the body-swapping, blood sacrifices, and Celtic mythology factor into the story, but the sexual elements and romantic side of what makes Anne Rice novels so popular has stagnated a bit this season. Yes, there is still sex, but it pales compared to the first season.

After the exceptional Interview with the Vampire, it is hard to consider the second season of Mayfair Witches as anything but underwhelming. This series does not have nearly the same grandeur and polish as the other AMC entries in the Anne Rice shared universe. Mayfair Witches certainly still has the potential to dig into what made all of the author’s novels worldwide bestsellers, and it was ambitious to expand this season internationally. Unfortunately, Mayfair Witches still feels bogged down by soap opera-caliber plotlines and too many disconnected characters. Mayfair Witches would have worked better if the series had focused on Rowan and Lasher rather than including dozens of supporting family members and trying to wedge in elements for the already teased Talamasca spin-off series. I have no doubt that a third season is still on the way, which hopefully can do away with being beholden to the source material and expanding this story in a new direction.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches premieres on January 5th on AMC.