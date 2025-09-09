Apple unveils the new iPhone 17, the super skinny iPhone Air, and live-translating AirPods

I’m still rocking an iPhone 6s (which is barely clinging to life), but those who need the most up-to-date Apple products will undoubtedly be interested in the company’s latest offerings. Apple’s Tim Cook unveiled the next generation of products at the company’s annual launch, including the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone Pro Max, and the iPhone Air, a super-thin phone just 5.6mm thick.

The iPhone Air weighs just 165 grams but has a large, immersive 6.5-inch display and an A19 Pro chip. It will be available in black, white, gold and sky blue. Despite its small size, Apple claims the battery is still powerful, giving users 27 hours of video playback, the same as the iPhone 16 Plus. However, the company is also selling a new low-profile MagSafe battery pack developed specifically for the iPhone Air, which will apparently boost that number to 40 hours.

The iPhone 17 Pro is Apple’s most powerful phone, with a revamped “Camera Plateau” design that includes a separate 48MP telephoto lens. The front camera has also been upgraded with an 18MP camera, which supports Apple’s Center Stage technology. Simply tap to expand the field of view and rotate from portrait to landscape without moving your iPhone. Plus, the field of view automatically expands when more people join the shot.

Apple also introduced AirPods Pro 3, which features enhanced in-ear active noise cancellation and sound quality. The most interesting addition is an AI-powered live voice translation feature. When the person wearing the earbuds speaks, the translator can display their response on the iPhone scene in the other person’s language, but if both people are wearing the buds, each side of the conversation will be live-translated in the other’s ear.

There are also three new watches, the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch 11, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The Series 11 and the Ultra 3 will include a hypertension notification, which affects many people around the world and can lead to heart attacks, kidney disease, and stroke.

The iPhone 17 starts at $799. The iPhone Air is $999, the iPhone 17 Pro is $1,099, and the iPhone Pro Max is $1,199. The Watch SE starts at $249, the Watch Series 11 at $399, and the Watch Ultra 3 at $799. The AirPods Pro 3 sell for $249. All of the new products will be available on September 19.