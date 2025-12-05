Apple renews the Seth Rogen/Rose Byrne series, Platonic, for a third season

Rose Byrne is currently gaining a lot of acclaim for her new film, If I had Legs I’d Kick You. Our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, raved about the film in his review, saying, “Rose Byrne gives a tour-de-force performance as Linda. […] Produced by Josh Safdie, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You has the same kind of stressful, nightmarish energy evident in Uncut Gems and Good Time. […] It’s not a film I’d call enjoyable, as it’s a harrowing journey to go along on, but it’s challenging, immersive, and well worth checking out.”

While Byrne got to explore her more dramatic side, she’ll be returning to comedy soon enough in the third season of Platonic, which co-stars Seth Rogen. According to Deadline, Apple TV has just ordered a new season of the show for a third year. Creators Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco shared, “We couldn’t be more excited to get back into the world of Platonic with our amazing partners, Rose and Seth and Sony and Apple.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV, also stated, “Platonic is proof there is no duo better at making us belly laugh at mid-life crises than Seth and Rose. Nick and Francesca accomplished the rare feat of taking the show to the next level in season two, and, along with our partners at Sony, we can’t wait to see what they cook up for season three.”

Co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, Platonic‘s Season 2 picked up this past summer with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends (Rogen and Byrne) as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things. The season two cast also included Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo, and introduced Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett as guest stars.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s production company, Stoller Global Solutions, has an overall deal. Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco, and Conor Welch executive produce along with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures.

In May, Apple renewed Seth Rogen’s other comedic series, The Studio, for a second season. The satirical comedy follows a legacy Hollywood movie studio striving to survive in a world where it is increasingly complex for art and business to live together. Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and Chase Sui Wonders lead the cast, with guest star Bryan Cranston. The show also features a star-studded cast of guest stars, including Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, Steve Buscemi, and Olivia Wilde.