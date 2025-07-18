Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are just really great friends in the trailer for Platonic Season 2

Navigating relationships can be tricky. It takes patience, understanding, and solid communication to keep the chemistry firing on all cylinders, whether with your romantic partner or otherwise. Sometimes, when your best friend is of the opposite sex, the green-eyed monster of jealousy can rear its ugly head. Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia’s (Rose Byrne) friendship is iron-clad, but at what cost to others in their orbit? In the new trailer for Platonic Season 2, Will and Sylvia test the boundaries of their mutual adoration while trying to keep their repressed emotions in check.

The 10-episode sophomore season will premiere globally on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until October 1, 2025.

Co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, Platonic Season 2 picks up with everyone’s favourite pair of best friends (Rogen and Byrne) as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things. The season two cast also includes Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo, and introduces Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett as guest stars.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s production company, Stoller Global Solutions, has an overall deal. Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco, and Conor Welch executive produce along with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures.

In May, Apple renewed Seth Rogen’s other comedic series, The Studio, for a second season. The satirical comedy follows a legacy Hollywood movie studio striving to survive in a world where it is increasingly complex for art and business to live together. Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and Chase Sui Wonders lead the cast, with guest star Bryan Cranston. The show also features a star-studded cast of guest stars, including Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, Steve Buscemi, and Olivia Wilde.

Can Will and Sylvia’s friendship survive another season of Platonic? Can members of the opposite sex remain close friends without any funny business? We’ll find out when Platonic returns to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

What do you think about the new Platonic Season 2 trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.