Arachnid: Matilda Lutz to star in spider thriller from John Wick producers

Matilda Lutz of Revenge and the upcoming Red Sonja reboot is set to star in the spider thriller Arachnid, from the producers of John Wick

The John Wick franchise producers at Thunder Road Pictures are partnering with longtime Screen Gems executive Scott Strauss to launch an independent genre label called Badlands, Deadline reports, and the first project to come our way from Badlands is the spider thriller Arachnid , which has Don’t Listen and El hombre del saco director Ángel Gómez Hernández attached to direct from a screenplay by Jayson Rothwell, whose previous credits include Silent Night (2012) and Polar. The film is set to star Matilda Lutz of the awesome 2017 revenge thriller Revenge and the upcoming Red Sonja reboot.

Badlands is backed by Andrew Schwartzberg and Jon Shiffman’s company Renegade Capital. According to Deadline, the label will “feature development and co-fi funds and plans to make two to three films per year.” Filming on Arachnid is set to begin in Madrid, Spain this July. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road are producing the film with Strauss, Schwartzberg, Shiffman, and Rothwell, as well as Peter Welter, Alexandra Milchan, and Josh Weinstock.

Details on the plot of Arachnid have not been revealed, but it will be bringing us more spider thrills close on the heels of the recently released films Sting and Infested, both of which I enjoyed. So I’m looking forward to seeing how this one will turn out… and I’m hoping to see that new Red Sonja movie sometime before Arachnid makes its way out into the world. What’s the hold up?

Strauss provided the following statement: “ I am lucky to be in business with Thunder Road and Renegade. Badlands will be an extension of both companies’ entrepreneurial spirit and is moving quickly to acquire and produce a fresh slate of horror IP. “

Lee added, “ Thunder Road has been looking to expand into the horror space and we are thrilled to partner with someone as smart, creative, and hardworking as Scott. His experience and track record speak for themselves and our team is dedicated to making Badlands a success. “

Are you looking forward to seeing Matilda Lutz deal with rampaging spiders in Arachnid? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.