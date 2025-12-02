Villains old and new hatch a scheme in Avatar: Fire and Ash clip

Released in 2009, director James Cameron’s film Avatar became the first movie to officially gross more than $2 billion. Then it took him thirteen years to get a sequel into theatres, so it wasn’t clear if the follow-up was going to be able to replicate that success. But then, sure enough, Avatar: The Way of Water also grossed more than $2 billion, paving the way for not only Avatar 3, or Avatar: Fire and Ash , (which is scheduled to reach theatres on December 19, 2025) but also Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 – which will be released on December 21, 2029 and December 19, 2031, respectively. (If the third movie is successful enough.) With the release date swiftly approaching, a clip from Avatar: Fire and Ash has dropped online to give us a glimpse of a scene where villains old and new hatch a scheme together. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Cameron crafted these sequels with a writers room that consisted of Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (who worked on The Way of Water and Fire and Ash), Josh Friedman (who was assigned to write Avatar 4), and Shane Salerno (assigned to write Avatar 5). The cast of Avatar: Fire and Ash includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin, who takes on the role of Varang, leader of the antagonistic Ash Clan. Payakan, the space-whale / tulkun, also plays a part in the new sequel.

The first reactions to Avatar: Fire and Ash made their way online this morning, and it sounds like this movie will be entertaining for Avatar fans, but isn’t likely to win over movie-goers who aren’t already enthusiastic about this franchise. The first Avatar did nothing for me when I watched it back in 2010, so I haven’t watched it since and haven’t seen Avatar: The Way of Water. I’m not in any hurry to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash, either.

Will you be catching Avatar: Fire and Ash on the big screen? Take a look at the villain clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below.