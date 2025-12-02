First reactions to Avatar: Fire and Ash hit social media

Although Avatar: Fire and Ash is poised to set the box office on fire this holiday season, James Cameron awaits to see if enough people flock to he film for him to continue his franchise. “I have no doubt in my mind that this movie will make money. The question is, does it make enough money to justify doing it again?” He is “absolutely” ready to set the franchise aside if there’s no more demand for sequels. “I’ve been in Avatar land for 20 years. Actually, 30 years, because I wrote it in ’95. But I wasn’t working continuously on it for those first ten years. There was a brief flurry of interest in ’95, and then everybody said you’re out of your mind, and I shelved it for 10 years. Then, we got serious in 2005. Yeah, absolutely, sure. If this is where it ends, cool.“

Avatar: Fire and Ash has just had its premiere and reactions to the film have hit social media. Our Chris Bumbray got to preview it and before his review drops, he reacts on our official social media, saying, “Avatar: Fire and Ash is obviously a must see in IMAX 3D. Like The Way of Water, it’s unbelievably immersive. I think it’s a minor step down from the last one, but the 3 hour plus running time whizzes by and I’m definitely always down for another trip to Pandora.”

The Awards Garage (formerly Two Peas in a Pod) raved about the film, saying, “#AvatarFireAndAsh is the best one yet. JC is the goat. I’ve never seen VFX work more striking in my life. No recognizable fx, all seems tangible & practical. Story soars too w/ action sequences that rival some of cinema’s finest. Also, Miley we’re getting you that #Oscar nom.”

Jakob Kolness says the cinematic wow factor is undeniable, but the movie is also exhausting enough to test audience’s patience, “#AvatarFireAndAsh is an overwhelming and exhausting amount of movie that may test the patience of its audience, but the cinematic wow factor is still undeniable. Breathtaking, explosive sequences that remind you nobody does blockbuster filmmaking better.”

MovieDeathBlows was very blown away by the film, saying, “With #AvatarFireAndAsh, James Cameron once again shows why he’s the greatest living director, pushing the saga into its most intense and violent chapter yet. He delivers action set pieces that leave you in awe, while also tugging at your heartstrings through the family’s journey. Stephen Lang’s Miles Quaritch steals every scene he’s in, and newcomer Oona Chaplin’s Varang is a standout a villain you absolutely love to hate she’s soo deliciously evil. Across all three Avatar films, each one somehow manages to be more stunning than the one before!”

Courtney Howard of Variety and The AV Club calls the movie bold, brilliant and awesome in her post, saying, “#AvatarFireAndAsh: 3 films in, James Cameron still has the sauce, making the epic spectacular feel emotionally impactful. A glorious saga. Bold, brilliant & awesome in every way, this is what movie theaters were built for. Payakan is still my fave, but Varang is the MVP.”

Richard Fink of MovieWeb likens it to Return of the Jedi as he finds not quite as good as the former films, but still really good, “#AvatarFireandAsh is the Return of the Jedi of the Avatar films. Even if it falls slightly below it’s predecessors, it is still REALLY good with some incredibly powerful and emotionally resonate beats that got tears out of me. Awe inspiring visuals and filmmaking. Loved it.”

Movie Files did not agree with all the praise, stating his disappointment with this chapter, despite being a fan of the series, “Saw #AvatarFireAndAsh tonight and I’m deeply disappointed. Despite being a huge fan, James Cameron completely missed the mark. It’s a recycle of the last film’s weaknesses, with a muddled story & poorly written characters dragging it down. I’m shocked by how much a particular character was front and center this time around and how badly they were written and the performance was just as bad. The stunning visuals couldn’t save this weak narrative this time around. Pretty bad all around.”

Kaitlyn Booth of BleedingCool says that although the movie has stunning visuals, it’s the same plot with laughable dialogue, “#AvatarFireAndAsh is a visual masterpiece. If you love these movies, it’s more of the same, but story-wise, it’s the same ‘capture/rescue’ plot over and over again with some laughable dialogue thrown in the middle. The runtime is criminal, and if you have eye issues, avoid the 3D”

Nikko Supreme doesn’t deny the visuals, but he also was done with the story, saying, “#AvatarFireAndAsh — there’s no denying that the spectacle of these films are unmatched. This one is bigger, louder, sharper. The 3D experience was truly something to behold. However, outside of a SPECTACULAR Oona Chaplin & a fascinating new tribe, the story is frustratingly repetitive and feels like a retread of the two films that came before. High entertainment value, low substance. If you enjoyed the first two you’ll probably enjoy this, it just feels played out at this point.”

