Avatar: Fire & Ash: New poster released with the first trailer confirmed to screen before The Fantastic Four: First Steps

It’s been officially confirmed that the first trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire & Ash will be released exclusively in theaters with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Most of you are already aware of this (and there’s even a leaked version of the trailer making the rounds), but it’s nice to know for sure that we’ll be taking a little trip to Pandora before our next adventure from Marvel Studios. A new poster for Avatar: Fire and Ash has also been released. It features Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) as Varang, the leader of the Ash People.

Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash.



The film is currently set for a December 19 release, and will be followed by Avatar 4 on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 18, 2031. Cameron even has ideas for a potential Avatar 6 and 7, but that all depends on whether the demand for the franchise is still there. “ There’ll be just far enough apart that they remain events, hopefully, in the lives of fans, of people who want to follow us, but not so far apart that it’s like there’s a generational difference between one movie, ” Cameron said. “ We’re fortunate we survived that, right? We got over that hurdle. So now we believe it’s going to come at the right pacing. “

As for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the release of the film is just a few short days away. Anticipation is high, and if those first reactions are to be believed, we may finally get the first genuinely good F4 movie. Fingers crossed.