Avatar: Fire & Ash: New poster released with the first trailer confirmed to screen before The Fantastic Four: First Steps

It’s been officially confirmed that the first trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire & Ash will be released exclusively in theaters with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Most of you are already aware of this (and there’s even a leaked version of the trailer making the rounds), but it’s nice to know for sure that we’ll be taking a little trip to Pandora before our next adventure from Marvel Studios. A new poster for Avatar: Fire and Ash has also been released. It features Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) as Varang, the leader of the Ash People.
The film is currently set for a December 19 release, and will be followed by Avatar 4 on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 18, 2031. Cameron even has ideas for a potential Avatar 6 and 7, but that all depends on whether the demand for the franchise is still there. “There’ll be just far enough apart that they remain events, hopefully, in the lives of fans, of people who want to follow us, but not so far apart that it’s like there’s a generational difference between one movie,” Cameron said. “We’re fortunate we survived that, right? We got over that hurdle. So now we believe it’s going to come at the right pacing.“
As for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the release of the film is just a few short days away. Anticipation is high, and if those first reactions are to be believed, we may finally get the first genuinely good F4 movie. Fingers crossed.
The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.” The film will hit theaters on July 25.