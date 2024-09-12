Jersey Jack Pinball announces an Avatar: The Battle For Pandora pinball machine that “glows in the dark”

As the Chicago Pinball Expo approaches, Jersey Jack Pinball is making a pit stop at James Cameron’s Pandora to debut a new glow-in-the-dark pinball machine based on the filmmaker’s box office-breaking action fantasy franchise. Prepare to plug your braided tendril into Jersey Jack Pinball’s Avatar: The Battle For Pandora pinball machine!

The announcement for Jersey Jack’s latest silver ball spectacle comes after Stern Pinball announced its Uncanny X-Men pinball machine, featuring many of Charles Xavier’s best warriors for mutantkind in a time-warping trip filled with Sentinels, Danger Room traps, and high-risk scenarios for the Children of the Atom to overcome! JoBlo head honcho, Berge Garabedian, plans to attend the upcoming Chicago Pinball Expo in mid-October, where he’ll get the chance to sample the latest pinball machines from the best companies in the game.

Jersey Jack’s Avatar: The Battle For Pandora pinball machine finds players as one of the Na’vi joining Jake Sully and Neytiri in an epic battle for Pandora. Featuring voice-over work by actor Stephen Lang (Colonel Quaritch), the adventure is enriched by memorable scenes from both films and an original soundtrack that blends the enchanting sounds of Pandora with the powerful themes of the Avatar series.

The Avatar: The Battle For Pandora pinball machine experience arrives in two game versions: a Collector’s Edition (1000 units) and Limited Edition (5000 units) table. The game features a custom speech by Stephen Lang (Col. Quaritch), iconic movie scenes from Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, and other unique features depending on which table you choose. Jersey Jack’s Avatar: The Battle For Pandora pinball machine sets itself apart from other tables on the market by giving players a glow-in-the-dark experience, illuminating the action, and changing the look of the board with stunning visuals. Want to show off to your friends? Turn the lights out while you play the game, and watch their faces light up when the machine does the same!

Pre-orders for the Avatar: The Battle For Pandora pinball machines are available now on Jersey Jack’s official website.

For more details about Jersey Jack’s Avatar: The Battle For Pandora pinball machines, watch the in-depth video posted below:

We hope to see you at the Chicago Pinball Expo next month!