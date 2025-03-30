Poll: Which Avengers: Doomsday cast member are you most excited about?

Last Wednesday, Marvel launched a livestream for its upcoming cinematic epic Avengers: Doomsday. The event, which moved at a snail’s pace, featured a then-unknown crew member placing chairs in a line, each revealing a confirmed cast member of the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed movie. As a chair appeared every 10-15 minutes, the five-and-a-half-hour-long presentation helped build anticipation for the film across social media and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s the list of actors and characters Marvel confirmed for the movie: We have Robert Downey Jr. – not as his Tony Stark / Iron Man character from earlier MCU movies, but as the villainous Doctor Doom / Victor von Doom. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, with Tom Hiddleston as his brother Loki. Anthony Mackie returns as the new Captain America, and Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon. Paul Rudd returns as Ant-Man. So does Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. The Fantastic Four is in the line-up: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. We have Letitia Wright as Shuri from Wakanda and Winston Duke as M’Baku. Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who played King Ch’ah Toh Almehen, a.k.a. Namor the Sub-Mariner, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is returning.

Several Thunderbolts* cast members are present and accounted for: Sebastian Stan as James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, and Lewis Pullman as Robert “Bob” Reynolds / Sentry. And from the X-Men films: Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy / Beast, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkholme / Mystique, James Marsden as Scott Summers / Cyclops, and Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau / Gambit.

The most significant surprise for Avengers: Doomsday arrives courtesy of Marvel’s pivot into the studio’s X-Men universe. Bringing familiar cast members back from Fox’s X-Men films was a highlight of last year’s Deadpool and Wolverine, and it appears Marvel wants to keep the X-train rolling. Still, the studio says fans can expect more cast members to return, perhaps with another lengthy game of musical chairs.

