More familiar faces return in the newly released trailer for Avengers: Doomsday

Doomsday Trailer Three

As reported weeks ago, Avatar: Fire and Ash will have four different teasers attached for Avengers: Doomsday for its first four weeks in theaters. The first teaser eased us in, but made a big announcement with footage of Chris Evans picking up where he left off as Steve Rogers and the trailer ended with the text, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.” The second trailer brought us a look at the state of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and brought back some dramatic context to the character after Love and Thunder emphasized comedy. Last week saw the unveiling of the third trailer, and now, Marvel has officially released it online.

To me, my X-Men

With Avengers: Doomsday being the culmination of the latest phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are many things to look forward to. Specifically, we will see the multiverse play a big role with not only the return of recently established characters like the Fantastic Four, but cast members of past franchises will make a leap into the MCU — and the biggest reveal is the return of Fox’s X-Men. This teaser is brief, but we get to see Professor Xavier’s mansion, along with Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen reprising their roles as Professor X and Magneto. Then, the money shot shows off James Marsden making a dramatic appearance as Cyclops in comic-accurate fatigues, much like Hugh Jackman finally adorned in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Doomsday Cast is Marvel’s Biggest

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

