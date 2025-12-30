The second Avengers: Doomsday teaser has arrived by the strength of Odin

Teaser Trailer Two

Marvel is releasing four teasers with Avatar: Fire and Ash for the first four weeks of its run. When the first teaser was unveiled to be a character tease for Steve Rogers’ return to the fight, it was clear how each of the teasers would highlight an aspect of the film. The next one is officially released online by Marvel and features Thor in a prayer to his father, Odin. Stakes for Thor have been raised now that he’s a father (which may be a theme for our OGs since the Rogers trailer showed him with his own child). Thor’s prayer has him calling for strength for one last fight. This presents more emotional weight since Hemsworth is seemingly aiming to hang up the hammer after this entry.

Avengers: Doomsday Will Be Massive

There’s still a lot of pressure on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars to give fans an experience on par (or greater) than the one-two punch of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but the cast have certainly been singing its praises. Channing Tatum has claimed that fans are “just not ready” for their “brains to ooze out their ears.”

The Doomsday Cast is Marvel’s Biggest

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.