Channing Tatum on Avengers: Doomsday: “It’s gonna make your brains ooze out of your ears!”

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be massive. The Russo brothers have returned to direct, and they’ve gathered an all-star roster of characters from across the MCU, and even other universes, for a showdown that will bring the Multiverse Saga to its (hopefully) epic conclusion. One member of the ensemble is Channing Tatum, who reprises the role of Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine, and he’s teased that we’re just not ready for Avengers: Doomsday. In fact, he added that our brains might even ooze out of our ears! Might need to go to the hospital for that one.

“ [Marvel] set a bar for themselves every movie and they beat it every single movie, ” Tatum told Entertainment Tonight. “ As I was reading it, I was like, ‘No, how are they going to do this?!’ Like, I don’t understand how they’re gonna do this. You’re just not ready. I don’t know how to describe it to you. It’s gonna make your brains ooze out of your ears, like in the way that I knew when Blade walks on screen in Deadpool & Wolverine… it’s that, times like 50. “

Tatum naturally couldn’t spill much about the story, merely repeating, “ You’re just not ready. “

Although there have certainly been highlights to the Multiverse Saga, the franchise just hasn’t been able to hit the same storytelling heights found in the Infinity Saga. Recent projects like Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have seen Marvel starting to right the ship, but there’s still a lot of pressure on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars to bring the Saga to a satisfying close. Will they be able to do it? Unlike Shane Black, who believes that Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom will save comic book movies, I’m not convinced. I’m sure it will be suitably epic and feature everything but the kitchen sink, but I want to… feel something again. Give me something to care about beyond cameos from legacy Marvel stars.