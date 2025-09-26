Shane Black believes Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom will save comic book movies

As much as audiences loved Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, they weren’t sure what to think when it was announced that the actor would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. However, Iron Man 3 director Shane Black believes Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom will “ singlehandedly reinvigorate the entire comic book movie industry. ” Goodness.

“ I mean, it seemed like at first a cynical idea, you know, ‘Oh, let’s just go back to the well of the one guy that seems to always save us.’ But it’s going to work, ” Black told ComicBook.com. “ It’s really going to work. And he’s brought to it… I’m not at liberty to say anything, not that I know. I’m thrilled because I’m first in line to see that. I haven’t seen all the Marvel movies. I’ll see that one first. “

Earlier this year, Avengers: Doomsday co-director Joe Russo said Downey Jr. has a “ very intense process [of] developing the character. He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in. That’s the kind of artist he is. That’s the kind of actor he is. ” The director added that the actor has been “ writing backstory, costume ideas… I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters, and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character. “

Comic book movies are no longer the guaranteed billion-dollar juggernauts they once were. But if anyone can bring Marvel fans back to the theater, I’d place my bet on Robert Downey Jr. Of course, it helps that he’ll be joined by one of the largest ensemble casts of the entire franchise.

