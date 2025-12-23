The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser has dropped online. Are people truly excited about the return of this OG character?

The first teaser attached to Avatar

Disney announced a couple of weeks ago that they were implementing an interesting-sounding strategy for Avatar: Fire and Ash. The studio announced that not only would they feature a teaser for the upcoming event film, Avengers: Doomsday, but they would attach four teasers to the James Cameron movie. Doomsday is poised to be a big film for the Marvel Universe, so it stood to reason that they would start promotion in an epic way, but this strategy seemed like overkill. Then, the first teaser for the first week was released, and suddenly, it made sense. Each teaser is likely to be very short and announce the appearance of a character in the upcoming film.

The Return of a Hero

For those who have seen Avatar: Fire and Ash this past week, they have also seen the teaser (or you may have come across a leak online), but you can now view it for yourself, as it’s officially been released. The first one shows Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, just as we left him in Endgame. The text at the end simply stated “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.” So, what’s the consensus on it? It feels almost as emotionally confusing as when Robert Downey Jr. was announced to return as Doctor Doom. Sure, it’s nice to see them, but does it feel like desperation on Marvel’s part? After ten years with these characters and their arcs seemingly coming to an end with Endgame, is bringing them back taking the impact of their conclusion away? Just as Toy Story 4 and the upcoming Toy Story 5 lessen the emotional goodbye of Toy Story 3?

Response?

What is the response from the audience? From you all. As many of you know, social media and thread comments are tough to gauge with bots and trolls just making blanket or incendiary statements. I’m sure there are many, many, many Marvel fans who are excited to see the OG Captain America make his return. But there are also likely a lot of people who think this isn’t quite a good development. Marvel is known for fan service and surprises. Now that the universe has been long established and is massive, almost every new entry has people wondering, “Who might show up in this one? Who are they gonna tease?”

With the recent reception of the MCU’s quality, the reveal of Steve Rogers’ return is on a slippery slope and feels like a crutch. If the last couple of phases of the Marvel films were strong enough, would they feel the need to pull Evans back into the fray? Or has this been the plan all along? As ridiculous as the Fast & Furious movies have been, sloppily bringing back dead characters from past movies has shown to cheapen any kind of dramatic moment they once had and has totally eliminated any stakes since they can just come back later.

I know in comic books, characters come back all the time and it’s too early to tell how the Russos are weaving Rogers’ return into the new film. Doomsday is supposed to be crazy multiverse action, so perhaps his return is truly warranted. I am excited to see Evans again, but I hope the movie sticks the landing.

How do YOU feel about the return of Steve Rogers? Sound off in the comments below!

