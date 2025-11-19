Get a new look at the multiple rogue Buzz Lightyears in a new preview image from Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 already seems like it has a lot going on in the installment. If you thought there wasn’t enough Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 4, this next chapter will rectify that with not only reuniting him with Woody (after a tearful goodbye at the end of part 4), but also, when the sequel was announced, it was said that the film would involve multiple defective Buzz Lightyear toys. The teaser trailer would then showcase the upcoming conflict that the toys are facing when a new generation “plaything” starts hogging Bonnie’s attention. So, now it’s analog vs digital in vying for children’s imaginations.

Now, you can get a new look at the subplot of the multiple Buzz Lightyears thanks to Empire Magazine’s 2026 movie preview. In the newly released image, the army of Buzzes finds themselves in a strange environment and are arming their laser beams to navigate through. At the recent Annecy International Animation Festival, attendees were given a special look at the movie’s opening scene. The scene involved a container full of Buzz Lightyears as they awaken on an isolated desert island and struggle to establish a connection with Star Command. Check out the new photo below.

Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter revealed that Toy Story 5 “will explore the challenges faced by the toys in a digital-first world. ‘It’s Toy meets Tech,’ he said, outlining the film’s plot, which will see the original movies’ team of toys facing up to the challenge presented by the new favorite plaything of their eight-year-old owner Bonnie Anderson: A tech tablet called Lilypad. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang will confront a new generation of children more enamored with screens than playthings.” Greta Lee has joined the cast as the voice of the Lilypad tablet.

Toy Story 5 is slated for a June 19, 2026 release. Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, and Joan Cusack reprise their roles as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie, respectively. Other members of the voice cast include Ernie Hudson, who will take over the voice of Combat Carl from the late Carl Weathers, and Anna Faris, who has been cast in an undisclosed part. It was recently reported that Conan O’Brien joins the cast as Smarty Pants, a new addition to the franchise. Andrew Stanton is directing Toy Story 5 alongside co-director McKenna Harris, while Jessica Choi produces the film.

