Pixar shares a first look of Toy Story 5 at the Annecy International Animation Festival

Toy Story is somewhat of a frustrating franchise for many fans purely because Toy Story 3 seemingly served as the perfect ending to the series that catapulted Pixar and took animated films into a brave new world. Despite the satisfying and emotional closure of the third movie, Disney would still give audiences the chance to revisit the toys in a small fashion with shorts that continued to show what our plastic friends were up to. Then, Toy Story 4 would be released. It would gain critical and audience acclaim. However, it meant saying an emotional goodbye yet again.

That won’t stop Disney from releasing a fifth film in the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new look at Toy Story 5 was shown at the recent Annecy International Animation Festival. During their panel, Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter revealed some behind-the-scenes clips with scenes that confirm Tom Hanks’ return along with Tim Allen and Joan Cusack. Docter gave the attendees a special look at the movie’s opening scene. The scene involved a container full of Buzz Lightyears as they awaken on an isolated desert island and struggle to establish a connection with Star Command.

Per THR, Docter revealed that Toy Story 5 “will explore the challenges faced by the toys in a digital-first world. ‘It’s Toy meets Tech,’ he said, outlining the film’s plot, which will see the original movies’ team of toys facing up to the challenge presented by the new favorite plaything of their eight-year-old owner Bonnie Anderson: A tech tablet called Lillypad. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang will confront a new generation of children more enamored with screens than playthings.”

Toy Story 5 is slated for a June 19, 2026 release. Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, and Joan Cusack reprise their roles as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie, respectively. Other members of the voice cast include Ernie Hudson, who will take over the voice of Combat Carl from the late Carl Weathers, and Anna Faris, who has been cast in an undisclosed part. It was recently reported that Conan O’Brien joins the cast as Smarty Pants, a new addition to the franchise. Andrew Stanton is directing Toy Story 5 alongside co-director McKenna Harris, while Jessica Choi produces the film.





