Awesome Art: 2025’s Summer Greatest Hits with F1, Fantastic Four: First Steps, How To Train Your Dragon, Sinners, Superman, Weapons

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

F1 by Mickaël “Mike” Journou

Fantastic Four: First Steps by Bruno Carvalho

Final Destination: Bloodlines by The Usher Designs

How To Train Your Dragon by Fabrizio Evangelista

Jurassic World: Rebirth by Jaime Ventura

Sinners by Lazare Gvimradze

Superman by Stephane Humbert

Thunderbolts* by Izzy Aghahowa

28 Years Later by Just By Chris

Weapons by John Dunn