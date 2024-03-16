Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Akira, Heat, Oppenheimer, Parasite, Reservoir Dogs, X-Men

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Akira by Amaury Filho

Bob’s Burgers by Jenn St-Onge

Curb Your Enthusiasm by Brayden Jaselle

Escape From New York by Anthony Petrie

Gangs of New York by Diego JKR

Heat by Thierry Duperray

Oppenheimer by Huan Do

Parasite by Joseph K. Roman

Reservoir Dogs by Gary Mills

X-Men by Russell Dauterman