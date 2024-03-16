Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Akira, Heat, Oppenheimer, Parasite, Reservoir Dogs, X-Men

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Akira by Amaury Filho
Bob’s Burgers by Jenn St-Onge
Curb Your Enthusiasm by Brayden Jaselle
Escape From New York by Anthony Petrie
Gangs of New York by Diego JKR
Heat by Thierry Duperray
Oppenheimer by Huan Do
Parasite by Joseph K. Roman
Reservoir Dogs by Gary Mills
X-Men by Russell Dauterman
