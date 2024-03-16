Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Akira, Heat, Oppenheimer, Parasite, Reservoir Dogs, X-Men

By

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Akira by Amaury Filho

Bob’s Burgers by Jenn St-Onge

Curb Your Enthusiasm by Brayden Jaselle

Escape From New York by Anthony Petrie

Gangs of New York by Diego JKR

Heat by Thierry Duperray

Oppenheimer by Huan Do

Parasite by Joseph K. Roman

Reservoir Dogs by Gary Mills

X-Men by Russell Dauterman

Source: JoBlo
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
icon More JoBlo Originals
Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Akira, Heat, Oppenheimer, Parasite, Reservoir Dogs, X-Men
christopher lambert
What Happened to Christopher Lambert?
WTF Happened to This Horror Movie looks back at the 2007 sequel Hostel: Part II, written and directed by Eli Roth
Hostel: Part II (2007) – WTF Happened to This Horror Movie?
The 80s Horror Memories docu-series continues the journey through the 80s with a look at A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
Episode 44 of 80s Horror Memories gets ready for Freddy with A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
View All

About the Author

655 Articles Published
instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Latest Awesome Art We've Found Around The Net News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles