Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Batman, Godzilla, Indiana Jones, Scarface, Star Wars

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Batman: The Animated Series by Tom Walker

The Bride of Frankenstein by Mike Mahle

Evil Dead 2 by Jack C. Gregory

Gambit by Emilio Lopez

Godzilla Minus One by Jean-Baptiste Roux

Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark by Dolson Lewis

Scarface by Tsaqif Baihaqi

Stanley Kubrick by Mark Levy

Star Wars by Amaury Filho

V For Vendetta by Bartos Gyorgy