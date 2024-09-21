Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Beetlejuice, Drive, No Country For Old Men, X-Men

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Beetlejuice by Matt Ryan Tobin

Darth Vader by Don Child

Death Proof by Forsaken Folklore Peter Harper

Drive by Huan Do

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off by Alex Fellows

The Justice League by Jerry Gaylord

No Country For Old Men by Şahin Düzgün

Spirited Away by Salvador Pombo

They Live by David Müller

X-Men by Bill Walko