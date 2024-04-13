Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Conan, Dazed and Confused, First Blood, Ghostbusters, Super Mario

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Conan The Barbarian by Brendan Albetski

Dazed and Confused by Derek Eads

Escape From New York by John Gallagher

First Blood by Chris Miller

Ghostbusters by Chickenz

God Of War by Mau Toscano

Robin Hood Prince Of Thieves by Aurelio Lorenzo

Salem’s Lot by Forsaken Folklore

Super Mario by Eduardo

Tombstone by James Neal