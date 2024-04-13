Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Conan, Dazed and Confused, First Blood, Ghostbusters, Super Mario

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Conan The Barbarian by Brendan Albetski
Dazed and Confused by Derek Eads
Escape From New York by John Gallagher
First Blood by Chris Miller
Ghostbusters by Chickenz
God Of War by Mau Toscano
Robin Hood Prince Of Thieves by Aurelio Lorenzo
Salem’s Lot by Forsaken Folklore
Super Mario by Eduardo
Tombstone by James Neal
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE