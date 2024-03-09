Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Dragon Ball, Dune, The Hulk, Jaws, Kung Fu Panda, Loki, and More!

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Beetlejuice by Sam Dunn

Dragon Ball Z by Edwin Huang

Dune Part Two by Owen Ruthven

The Hulk by The Pokeball Guy

Jaws by Phase Runner

Kung Fu Panda by Patrick Connan

Loki by MVG Studios

Mad Max: The Road Warrior by Melvin Mago

Psycho by Carles Ganya