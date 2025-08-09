Awesome Art’s Tribute to Alien: Earth

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Alien by Sean Carlson
Alien by Chris Stringer
Alien by Wagner Diesel
Aliens by Rich Davies
Aliens by Sam Green
Alien 3 by Rafe Wallbank
Alien: Resurrection by Tim Clinard
Prometheus by Gabz
Alien: Covenant by Javier Hueto
Alien: Romulus by Ian Pesty
Alien: Earth by Waxbones