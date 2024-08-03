Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net: Forsaken Folklore Peter Harper

For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even more? Welcome to “Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net.” In this column, we are focusing on one artist and the awesome art that they create, whether they be amateur, up and coming, or well established. The goal is to uncover these artists so even more people become familiar with them. We ask these artists a few questions to see their origins, influences, and more. If you are an awesome artist or know someone that should be featured, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].This month we are very pleased to bring you the awesome art of…

“Forsaken Folklore” Peter Harper

Peter Harper – aka Forsaken Folklore is a freelance illustrator, licensed artist, concept artist, writer, published poet and Award-Winning independent filmmaker from Liverpool UK. He has contributed numerous artwork for Licensed art books, novels, magazines, posters and concept art for independent films. He has also exhibited at various film and horror festivals across the UK.

JOBLO: What got you started as an artist?

PETER: I have always been creative since a very early age. Drawing was always a medium I felt comfortable expressing myself. Being an avid comic book reader and collector since childhood I would often create my own stories and comics when I probably should have been studying more. I went on to study art and advertising when finishing school, but didn’t pursue it into adulthood unfortunately as I somehow drifted into a lengthy career in education. Nowadays, I’m very comfortable being classed as an outsider artist due to being diagnosed with Autism and Bipolar. Having the freedom of being a freelance artist / creative on top of currently working in mental health suits me.

Who were some of your favorite artists growing up?

I think growing up the artists I fixated on mainly were comic book artists such as Bernie Wrightson, Mike Mignola, John Byrne, Alex Ross, James O’Barr plus fantasy artists like Frank Frazetta and Boris Vallejo. I was and still a big fan of H.R. Giger’s, John Atkinson Grimshaw, Francesca Woodman and Francisco Goya’s work.

Who do you really dig these days, follow on Instagram?

There’s so many amazing artists currently producing some fabulous work that it’s mighty difficult to name but a few, but I really love Menton3, Cherisha Kay Norman, Lost Hills, Christopher Butler, Jellobotika, Light Beyond The Frame Courtney B. Hall, Mark Daly, Bryan Carey, Liam Shaw, John Dunn, Billy Domingues and Dan Kelly who are just absolutely killing it right now.

What advice would you have for budding artists today?

Probably two things. Firstly is authenticity. Be yourself no matter what. Stick to your style and what you love doing and don’t change just to fit a current trend or to fit in. Every piece I produce does have an element of myself included in some form. I use art and creativity as a cathartic experience and I truly believe that should be everyone’s objective. Be yourself, do your own style and everything else will fall into place.

Second thing is to be kind, firstly to yourself and then to fellow artists. Unfortunately the art world can be extremely competitive with a lot of egos, but helping others, gaining and giving advice is key in my personal opinion. I’ve been so fortunate to be supported by a lot of super-talented artists and creatives such as Dan Kelly and Peter McKeirnon who have become close friends. My ethos is art and being creative is a lifestyle not just a business, so I’d rather be known as a decent guy who happens to be an artist than solely just a successful artist, but is a dick!

Knowing people enjoy and appreciate my creative projects such as my artwork, poetry and short films makes me so happy.

What should we be looking out for from you in the future?

I do work on a lot of private commissions. I’m very fortunate to have some long-term clients that have become friends, their continued support means so much to me. Over the past few years I’ve been kept busy with numerous book covers. One particular very talented writer I collaborate with is a gentleman called Jeremy Crews who’s very cool. People keep their eyes peeled for his books. I also contributed concept art for an up-coming horror film, so that’s was thrilling seeing my characters come to life. I am currently working on my second short film which I’ve written and will direct and produce all artwork for, so hopefully that’ll be due for release before Christmas.

Being a fansite, we have to ask you…What are some of your favorite movies/TV shows of all time?

Wow, this is probably the most difficult question because as a cinephile I have so many. I am a massive fan of folk and cosmic horror and 70’s & 80’s films. I adore films such as An American Werewolf in London, Lifeforce, The Blood on Satan’s Claw, The Church, Demons, and Fright Night, but I also love Big Trouble in Little China, Cobra, Lethal Weapon, Die Hard and Escape from New York.

Tv-wise I love Twin Peaks, The X Files, Millennium and V.

Alien

Batman Returns

Big Trouble In Little China

Black Swan

Bram Stokers Dracula

Commando

The Crow

Doctor Who

Elviria: Mistress Of The Dark

The Fifth Element

Jaws

Knight Rider

A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

Planet Terror

Possession

Rambo

Salem’s Lot

Saltburn

Stranger Things

Supernatural

Suspiria

Under The Skin

The Warriors

The Wicked Witch Of The West