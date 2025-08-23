Awesome Art’s Tribute To The Original Star Wars Trilogy

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Darth Vader by Patrick Brown
Han Solo by Giddy Griffin
Luke Skywalker by Ryan Valle
Obi-Wan Kenobi by Otis Frampton
Princess Leia by Petarsaur
Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope by Todd Slater
Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back by Sahin Düzgün
Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi by T.K. Adams
Stormtrooper by Robert Shane
Yoda by Johnathan Chong