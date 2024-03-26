All You Need Is Death trailer: folk horror movie coming in April

A trailer has been released for the folk horror film All You Need Is Death, which is set to be released in April

Back in 1967, The Beatles told us, “All You Need Is Love.” Back in 2004, writer Hiroshi Sakurazaka brought the world a novel called All You Need Is Kill, which served as the basis for the 2014 Tom Cruise sci-fi adventure Edge of Tomorrow… and I could understand why the title was changed for the movie, as All You Need Is Kill never sounded quite right to me. A better version would be All You Need Is Death – and that’s the title the makers of an upcoming folk horror movie have decided to use for their film, which is set to receive a VOD and limited theatrical release on April 11th. With that release date just a couple weeks away, a trailer for All You Need Is Death has arrived online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

The narrative feature debut from Dublin-based writer/director Paul Duane, the film has the following synopsis: A young couple who are a part of a mysterious, secret organization travel at night with the desire to discover forbidden knowledge. They believe that living, modern alchemy is contained in old, forgotten songs. When they find an elderly, mysterious woman who sings songs that have never been heard before, they open the door to ancient evil and madness.

Duane has previously directed multiple documentaries, and also received writing credits on such shows as Amber and Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

All You Need Is Death stars Charlie Maher (Blue Lights), Simone Collins (The Last Duel), Gary Whelan (The Contract), and Olwen Fouéré, who has become a genre regular these days, having also appeared in Mandy, Sea Fever, She Will, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Cult Killer, Halo, and Sunrise, among other things. Later this year, she’ll be seen in the Ishana Night Shyamalan thriller The Watchers and the Sony / Screen Gems horror film Tarot.

The film is getting its VOD and theatrical release courtesy of XYZ Films.

What did you think of the All You Need Is Death trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.