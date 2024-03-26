All You Need Is Death trailer: folk horror movie coming in April

A trailer has been released for the folk horror film All You Need Is Death, which is set to be released in April

By

Back in 1967, The Beatles told us, “All You Need Is Love.” Back in 2004, writer Hiroshi Sakurazaka brought the world a novel called All You Need Is Kill, which served as the basis for the 2014 Tom Cruise sci-fi adventure Edge of Tomorrow… and I could understand why the title was changed for the movie, as All You Need Is Kill never sounded quite right to me. A better version would be All You Need Is Death – and that’s the title the makers of an upcoming folk horror movie have decided to use for their film, which is set to receive a VOD and limited theatrical release on April 11th. With that release date just a couple weeks away, a trailer for All You Need Is Death has arrived online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

The narrative feature debut from Dublin-based writer/director Paul Duane, the film has the following synopsis: A young couple who are a part of a mysterious, secret organization travel at night with the desire to discover forbidden knowledge. They believe that living, modern alchemy is contained in old, forgotten songs. When they find an elderly, mysterious woman who sings songs that have never been heard before, they open the door to ancient evil and madness.

Duane has previously directed multiple documentaries, and also received writing credits on such shows as Amber and Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

All You Need Is Death stars Charlie Maher (Blue Lights), Simone Collins (The Last Duel), Gary Whelan (The Contract), and Olwen Fouéré, who has become a genre regular these days, having also appeared in Mandy, Sea Fever, She Will, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Cult Killer, Halo, and Sunrise, among other things. Later this year, she’ll be seen in the Ishana Night Shyamalan thriller The Watchers and the Sony / Screen Gems horror film Tarot.

The film is getting its VOD and theatrical release courtesy of XYZ Films.

What did you think of the All You Need Is Death trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

All You Need Is Death
Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The cast for the Netflix R.L. Stine adaptation Fear Street: Prom Queen includes Katherine Waterston, Lili Taylor, and Chris Klein
Fear Street: Prom Queen adds Katherine Waterston, Lili Taylor, Chris Klein, and more to the cast
Check out the trailer for the Chinese Anaconda remake, which pits a group of circus performers against a giant snake
Anaconda remake trailer: Chinese film pits circus performers against a giant snake
Trailer: Shawnee Smith and Tyrese Gibson star in the slasher movie Bloodline Killer, which is set for an April release
Bloodline Killer trailer: Shawnee Smith, Tyrese Gibson take on a masked slasher
A trailer has been released for the folk horror film All You Need Is Death, which is set to be released in April
All You Need Is Death trailer: folk horror movie coming in April
View All

About the Author

14885 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Olwen Fouéré News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles