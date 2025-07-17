Netflix releases first-look images for Colin Farrell’s Ballad of a Small Player and announces release date

Ante up. Colin Farrell stars in Netflix’s Ballad of a Small Player and we are now given a new look at it. The project was announced last year with its production starting later on. The film comes from Edward Berger, the director of the Academy Award-winning All Quiet on the Western Front. While Berger directs, Rowan Joffe has adapted a script that is based on the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne. Mike Goodridge is on board to produce through his Good Chaos banner, as well as Berger through his Nine Hours banner, along with Matthew James Wilkinson. Berger currently has a first-look deal with Netflix, which this movie will be the start of.

The official plot description from Netflix reads,

“Farrell leads Ballad of a Small Player as Lord Doyle, a high-stakes gambler lying low in Macau, China. When his past and his debts start to catch up with him, Doyle encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation.”

The streamer has now debuted some images from the film with Farrell sporting a mustache that gives him an air of Clark Gable. Ballad of a Small Player also stars Fala Chen, from The Undoing and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Deanie Ip, known for A Simple Life, Alex Jennings, known for The Crown and Tilda Swinton, whose credits include Michael Clayton, Okja, The Killer and The Room Next Door.

Netflix also announces the premiere date for Ballad of a Small Player, which will be in select theaters on October 15 and on Netflix globally on October 29.

Meanwhile, you can also catch Farrell in an upcoming film with Margot Robbie from his After Yang director, who goes simply by Kogonada. The personal reflection fantasy film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, also stars Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Kogonada directs from a script by Seth Reiss. The official synopsis reads, “What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.”