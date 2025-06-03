Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie re-live past memories in the trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Who wouldn’t want to go re-live some of their past moments and re-feel the feelings they had when they experienced them? And why not go through it with an exciting new companion? Especially if that companion is Margot Robbie? After Yang and Pachinko director, who goes by simply Kogonada, reunites with Colin Farrell for the new personal reflection fantasy film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. It was previously reported to be planned to open a week after Thunderbolts*, but Sony would move it to September 19. Sony has now released the trailer for the film.

The official synopsis reads,

“What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.”

Kogonada directs A Big Bold Beautiful Journey from a script by Seth Reiss. The cast includes Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Producers on the film include Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Seth Reiss and Youree Henley. Kogonada, Ilene Feldman, Gino Falsetto, Ori Eisen, Paul Mezey, Micah Green, Dan Steinman and John Atwood are on board as executive producers on the film.

This is Robbie’s first acting project since the juggernaut hit Barbie and the actress told Deadline last year, “This is the longest I haven’t acted on a set because we finished Barbie in October of 2022.” Robbie revealed, “So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that’s the first time that’s ever happened.” Colin Farrell and Kogonada worked together on 2021’s After Yang — a drama set in the near future where a family reckons with questions of love, connection, and loss after their AI helper unexpectedly breaks down. Interestingly enough, this film features another AI item, where a GPS starts the transformative journey for our characters.