The release date for Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey finds the film arriving one week after Marvel’s Thunderbolts*

Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey gets a 2025 release date, putting the film in competition with Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

After banking over one billion dollars at the box office with Greta Gerwig’s joyous Barbie movie, Margot Robbie is ready to embark on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in 2025. The Kogonada-directed (After YangPachinko) drama opens on May 9, 2025, during Mother’s Day weekend. The newly-announced release date finds A Big Bold Beautiful Journey arriving in theaters one week after the theatrical debut of Marvel StudiosThunderbolts*, which hits cinemas on May 2, 2025. Some could say it’s a bold move to go toe-to-toe with one of Marvel’s action blockbusters, especially after the overwhelming success of the studio’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which has banked over one billion at the box office.

Kogonada directs A Big Bold Beautiful Journey from a script by Seth Reiss. The film reportedly focuses on two strangers and how their paths align unexpectedly. Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Hamish Linklater join the cast alongside Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.

The release date for Robbie’s female-focused film project comes as Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us clears $100 million at the box office on a $25 million budget. Before Margot Robbie signed on for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the actress said she was considering taking a short break from acting out of fear that people would get sick of her.

“This is the longest I haven’t acted on a set because we finished Barbie in October of 2022,” Robbie revealed. “So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that’s the first time that’s ever happened.” Robbie told Deadline in January. It would seem that enough time has ticked by for Robbie to get back in front of the cameras, and with Colin Farrell as her co-star, it’s shaping up to be one hell of a return.

I can’t imagine a world where I’d get sick of seeing Margot Robbie. She’s popped up in many films over the past few years, but she’s always a joy to watch. Whether she’s bashing in the skulls of child killers in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad or giving the world a power pink wake-up call in Barbie, she brings a unique energy to any project she’s a part of. I say let her cook!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
