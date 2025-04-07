A Minecraft Movie skates past Barbie to become the third-biggest opening ever at Warner Bros.

Jack Black’s Steve isn’t the only person yearning to explore the mines! Shockingly, Warner Bros./Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie is blowing up the box office like no one predicted. The big-screen adventure based on the fan-favorite video game sensation is breaking records with the latest stealing the tiara from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. According to box office totals, A Minecraft Movie tunneled to $163 million in the U.S. and Canada, beating Barbie’s $162 million domestic opening.

Initially, analysts said A Minecraft Movie would score roughly $65M during its debut. Still, as the weekend progressed, it became clear that Minecraft is a force to be reckoned with, pushing projections to $75M-$80M. A Minecraft Movie is Jack Black’s biggest opening, stomping on the $146.3M opening for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where Black played the classic villain Bowser.

WB is currently hooting and hollering about the news while determining how to capitalize on Minecraft’s success. I expect the studio to draw up contracts for a sequel, though that’s speculation. A Minecraft Movie is third as WB’s biggest opening after 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($169M) and 2016’s Batman v Superman ($166M).

Interestingly, I’ve heard A Minecraft Movie has a Rocky Horror Picture Show component in that it prompts audience participation. There’s no telling how that angle will play with older audiences, but kids are eating it up now.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Minecraft Movie courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures:

“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft; it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

Directed by Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre, and Gentlemen Broncos helmer Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie urges audiences to let their imaginations soar as Jack Black (Steve) welcomes them to a world fueled by big ideas, meticulous planning, and unpredictable outcomes waiting around every corner. Minecraft fans and adults prepare to get lost in a world of danger, mystery, and quirky mobs!

