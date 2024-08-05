Daniela Melchior and Eric André join the cast of Peter Farrelly’s Balls Up, with the Road House actress taking the female lead

After herding rats in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and standing her ground against corruption and intimidation in Doug Liman’s Road House, Daniela Melchior returns to the action genre for Peter Farrelly’s Balls Up. Melchior will be the female lead in the film, and Eric André will also star. The duo joins Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser in Farrelly’s latest feature, which presents a curious plot.

The story revolves around two American executives who get the boot for sabotaging a client sponsorship and decide to use their free tickets to a professional soccer match. After a few drinks too many, the duo finds themselves on the run while being hunted by every person across the country. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese of Deadpool & Wolverine fame wrote the script, with David Ellison of Skydance producing alongside Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Andrew Muscato. Wernick and Reese also produce. Molly Shannon, Eva De Dominici, and Benjamin Bratt also star as primary cast members.

After producing four films together, Peter Farrelly (Green Book, Ricky Stanicky, Dumb and Dumber) and Amazon MGM Studios are old friends. The filmmaker’s latest comedy, Ricky Stanicky, streams on Prime Video, and it’s worth your time to check it out. Ricky Stanicky stars John Cena, Zac Efron, and Andrew Santino. The film revolves around three childhood friends who invent an imaginary friend, Ricky Stanicky, to get them out of trouble. Twenty years later, they still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When it’s time for Ricky to make a flesh-and-blood appearance, the trio must hire an actor to play their imaginary friend.

Before Daniela Melchior stars in Balls Up, she’s voicing Princess Ana for the animated musical Viana the Legend of the Golden Hearts. In Rodrigo Carvalho’s upcoming feature, the beautiful Ana falls in love with Thomas, a poor artisan. Her father immediately forbids their union, demanding that his daughter’s suitors produce a jewel to prove their nobility. But the young couple refuses to give up. With the help of their faithful companions, the generosity of the townswomen, and the talent of a mysterious jewelry maker, Ana, and Thomas will face many challenges out of love, including the powerful and evil Duke of Aragon.

Balls Up presents a significant opportunity for Eric André, mainly known as a prankster in the entertainment industry. His Adult Swim series, The Eric Andre Show, is the entertainer’s claim to fame. Still, André is capable of much more, with comedic chops that could play nicely in Farrelly’s arena.

What do you think about the cast of Peter Farrelly's Balls Up?