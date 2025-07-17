Basic Instinct reboot in the works with original writer Joe Eszterhas returning in a multi-million dollar deal

According to The Wrap, Joe Eszterhas has closed a $4 million deal to write a reboot of Basic Instinct for Scott Stuber’s United Artists and Amazon MGM Studios. The deal commits Amazon to paying $2 million against a possible $4 million if the project gets made.

The original film was directed by Paul Verhoeven and released in 1992. It starred Michael Douglas as a detective investigating a brutal murder that leads him into a dangerous game of seduction with prime suspect Catherine Tramell, a manipulative crime novelist who may or may not have committed the murder. Sharon Stone played Trammel and was catapulted to fame thanks to her chilling performance and that iconic interrogation scene. You know the one.

The report states that Stone could return as Tramell in the reboot, but details have yet to be worked out. An individual with knowledge of the deal stated that the reboot is expected to be “ anti-woke, ” whatever that means. Eszterhas wrote the script for the original movie and received a similarly large payday, but it’s been a while since he’s had anything produced.

Stone has alleged that the iconic interrogation scene was a surprise to her. During production, she had been wearing white underwear, but Verhoeven said it was reflecting light on the camera lens and asked her to remove it, assuring her that only a shadow would be visible. When she saw the final scene during a test screening, which showed a hell of a lot more than just a shadow, she apparently slapped Verhoeven and stormed out. Despite how risque the scene was at the time, Stone has said it now seems tame by today’s standards. “ You see so little of anything in this film, actually, ” she said. “ And now we see men with full frontal nudity on television. But still we look at that film as such a scandalous, controversial moment in filmmaking. And really, it’s quite benign by comparison to almost anything you see now. “

Would you be down for a reboot of Basis Instinct? Should Sharon Stone return to the role?