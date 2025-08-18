Sharon Stone slams Basic Instinct reboot: “Good f***ing luck”

It was announced just last month that Joe Eszterhas had signed a multi-million dollar deal to write a reboot of Basic Instinct, the iconic ’90s erotic thriller starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone. The writer revealed that the character of Catherine Tramell would be in the movie, and he hoped that Stone would reprise the role, but judging by her recent interview with Today, I wouldn’t count on it.

“ If it goes the way the one I was in went, then I would just say I do not know why you would do it, ” Stone said, referring to the critically panned Basic Instinct 2. “ Go ahead, but good f***ing luck! “

When Today host Craig Melvin commented on her candour, Stone said, “ I’m at that stage in my life where I already retired once. And I already died a couple times. I’m like, ‘What are you going to do? Kill me again? Go ahead. ‘”

While it’s entirely understandable that Stone would reject the concept of another Basic Instinct movie, especially after the reception that the 2006 sequel received, I wouldn’t necessarily take this as an outright refusal. If the script is great, why not? That said, I wouldn’t place any bets on Stone returning.

We don’t have any plot details on the reboot yet, but Eszterhas has teased a “ demonic element ” of the project. “ I can’t talk very much about the storyline at this point because much of it isn’t formed yet. It begins in 2025. The Catherine Trammel character I will write and I hope Sharon [Stone] agrees to do the picture because I thought she was brilliant the first time out, ” Eszterhas said. “ In my reboot she is not the star of the picture but she is the main co-star of the picture. It’s about the serial killers. It’s about copycats. There’s a demonic element to it that I think will be spooky. “