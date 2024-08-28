Holy hormones, Batman! Nicole Kidman says she signed on for Batman Forever so she could smooch the Dark Knight

Some people wait their entire careers to appear alongside the Dark Knight in one of Hollywood’s Batman films. They imagine being ghosted by the Caped Crusader mid-conversation or interrogated while hanging upside down from a gargoyle perched on Gotham Cathedral. However, when Nicole Kidman joined the cast of Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever as psychologist Dr. Chase Meridian, she had a different, saucier reason for starring in the divisive superhero film. Her reason? She wanted to tongue-punch Batman.

Speaking with L’Officiel, the French fashion magazine, Kidman said the role wasn’t about the money but realizing her dream of smooching the man beneath the cowl. “Everyone’s like,’ Why are you doing that?’ I’m like, ‘Because I get to kiss Batman!'” she said. Kidman doubled down on her claim, adding, “The thing people don’t understand is, it’s not about the check. A lot of mainstream big blockbusters that I do are hopefully different.”

Schumacher’s Batman Forever remains one of the most talked-about chapters of the Dark Knight’s cinematic history, with fans divided on the film’s overall quality. Tim Burton‘s Batman and Batman Returns showcased the director’s twisted visual flare with a dark and Gothic edge, so the jump to Schumacher’s vibrantly colored and slapstick-inspired world was jarring, to say the least. A sub-section of fans rejected the “goofy” tonal shift, while others embraced the sequel’s wacky presentation. Schumacher’s Batman films harken back to the audacity and winking ways of when Adam West played the character. That won’t sit well with fans new to the character or used to Burton’s gloomy, atmospheric take. As a love interest, Dr. Chase Meridian confused some viewers. Her forwardness, kinky curiosity, and lust for adventure were too much for some to handle. Still, Nicole Kidman got what she wanted from the gig when she played tonsil hockey with Val Kilmer’s Batman. Sometimes, you’ve got to do something for yourself. It’s not about the paycheck.

When was the last time you watched Batman Forever? Are you like me in that you have a soft spot for Schumacher’s Batman films? I recognize their ridiculousness, but that’s also why I enjoy them. A little absurdity is good for the soul and helps us appreciate the finer films in life. It’s all about balance, folks. Plus, who doesn’t want to clean Batman’s teeth with their tongue? That’s some bucket list stuff.