Battlestar Galactica reboot series no longer moving forward at Peacock

Variety reports that the Battlestar Galactica reboot series, which was in development for Peacock, is no longer moving forward. I smell a Cylon conspiracy.

The Battlestar Galactica reboot series was first announced in 2019 and has been in development ever since. The reboot was a passion project for Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, who was slated to executive produce. Michael Lesslie (The Little Drummer Girl) was originally attached to write the project, but he left and was replaced by The Sinner creator Derek Simonds in January, who was attached to serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner of the series. However, this may not be the end of the project, as an individual with knowledge of the situation said that it will be shopped to other outlets.

Esmail provided an update on the project just last year, saying, “ We have a great outline and we’re probably going to go to pilot soon. ” Esmail also explained why he wasn’t running the series himself.

“ I know myself as a filmmaker and I don’t know if hard sci-fi is something I’m going to be the A-plus person to pull off, ” Esmail said. “ And Battlestar needs the cream of the crop. But I love the world and what Ron Moore did with the [2004 version] — how it was such an allegory for what we were going through at the time of 9/11. I knew that if we bring in the right partners to write and film the show, I could be on that other end as a person of guidance to say, “OK, I think this is working; it’s the same magic I felt watching the Ron Moore version. “