Battlestar Galactica: Derek Simonds tapped as showrunner of Sam Esmail’s reboot series

According to Deadline, the upcoming Battlestar Galactica reboot has tapped The Sinner creator Derek Simonds to serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner of the series. He replaces Michael Lesslie (The Little Drummer Girl), who was originally attached to write and executive produce.

The Battlestar Galactica reboot series has been a passion project of Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail for some time and he will be producing through UCP. Esmail provided an update late last year, saying, “ We have a great outline and we’re probably going to go to pilot soon. ” Esmail also explained why he wasn’t running the series himself.

“ I know myself as a filmmaker and I don’t know if hard sci-fi is something I’m going to be the A-plus person to pull off, ” Esmail said. “ And Battlestar needs the cream of the crop. But I love the world and what Ron Moore did with the [2004 version] — how it was such an allegory for what we were going through at the time of 9/11. I knew that if we bring in the right partners to write and film the show, I could be on that other end as a person of guidance to say, “OK, I think this is working; it’s the same magic I felt watching the Ron Moore version. “