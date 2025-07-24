Beavis and Butt-Head are back for a new era of stupid in the trailer for season 3

Beavis and Butt-Head made the journey from the 90s to modern day thanks to their time-traveling antics in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. The feature special, which premiered on Paramount+, served as a bridge to the series revival. The continuing series would air on Comedy Central not long after. Now, Mike Judge returns with everyone’s favorite morons for a new season of Beavis and Butt-Head. Comedy Central has released the new trailer. The third season looks to feature more segments with older Beavis and Butt-Head, as well as the future, “intelligent” entity versions.

Season three will premiere on Wednesday, September 3rd. The press release did not include an episode count.

The release reads,

From Emmy® Award-winning creator Mike Judge, the beloved misfits return with their signature brand of absurd, hilarious, and often painfully relatable antics – cementing their status as enduring pop culture icons. Stream the first two seasons and the critically acclaimed film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, now on Paramount+.

Having originally premiered in 1993, Emmy® Award-winning creator Mike Judge has cemented Beavis and Butt-Head as cornerstones in adult animation. Known for its sharp wit and unfiltered take on adolescence, the show remains a significant part of the cultural zeitgeist.

Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge’s 1992 short film “Frog Baseball,” which was broadcast by MTV’s animation showcase “Liquid Television.” After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, “Beavis and Butt-Head” ran for seven seasons, from March 8, 1993 to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, “Beavis and Butt-Head” received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show’s popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” in 1996.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

Additionally, Mike Judge’s other hit animated series, King of the Hill, also adapts to the modern era. That revival is set to premiere on August 4. The 10-episode season has a synopsis that reads, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.” Emmy-winning comedian and actor Ronny Chieng joins the cast of this incarnation as returning character, Kahn Souphanousinphone.