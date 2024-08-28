Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: We Interview Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara, Monica Bellucci, & Justin Theroux

Last Updated on August 29, 2024

After a quiet few weeks, the dog days of summer seem like they’re finally getting ready to end with the release of one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, next week in theatres. Set for a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, generations of film fans can’t wait to see Michael Keaton reprise his iconic role as The Ghost With the Most in Tim Burton’s sequel – which we’ve been waiting thirty-six years for!

In the lead-up to its premiere, we were invited by Warner Bros to sit down and chat with some of the key supporting cast members. First up was Catherine O’Hara and Jenna Ortega. O’Hara, of course, reprises her role as Lydia Deetz’s not-so-wicked stepmother, a bo-ho artist who, in the sequel, is now widowed following the death of the character once played by Jeffrey Jones. Jenna Ortega, who’s also working with Tim Burton on the wildly successful Wednesday, plays Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, who accidentally unleashes Beetlejuice (or Betelgeuse) upon the world.

And, it looks like Beetlejuice isn’t alone with time, with our man Eric lucky enough to chat with perhaps the most beautiful woman alive, Monica Bellucci, who co-stars in the film as Beetlejuice’s ex-wife Delores, who has a bone to pick with him. Finally, we spoke to the always genial Justin Theroux, who plays Lydia’s husband, Rory, a television producer who gets dragged into the supernatural proceedings.

Check out the interviews embedded above, and make sure to come back later today for the first reactions to the new film following its Venice premiere. Plus, we have an interview with Tim Burton himself coming up later this week and a whole lot more leading up to our official Beetlejuice Beetlejuice review on September 4th.