Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book coming in September

Thirty-six years after the release of the Tim Burton-directed classic Beetlejuice (watch it HERE), a sequel titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to reach theatres on September 6th… but a few days before that date arrives, fans will also be able to get their hands on an official coloring book that was inspired by the original film! This book is, very fittingly, called Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book , and it has a street date of September 3rd. Copies are available for pre-order through Amazon.

Coming from the same folks that brought us It: The Official Coloring Book and will also be publishing a Universal Monsters coloring book in September, Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book was created in collaboration with Warner Bros. and features art by Alan Robert, the creator of the coloring book series The Beauty of Horror. A description says that Robert “intricately illustrates the most recognizable and beloved scenes of the ghost with the most from Tim Burton’s renowned 1988 film”. The mischievous world of Beetlejuice comes to life in Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book, ready to be colored! Alan Robert, renowned illustrator of The Beauty of Horror coloring book series, hand-draws rich, detailed illustrations that evoke the haunting spirit of the infamous bio-exorcist as he tempts the Maitlands, terrorizes Lydia Deetz and her family, counters Otho’s over-the-top hijinks, and highlights all the frights and sights revealed in the afterlife. With more than 60 pages of captivating illustrations from the cult classic film, fans can chant Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book to conjure up hours of strange and unusual fun among the recently deceased.

60+ COLORING PAGES: Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book is full of more than 60 pages of custom art, full of details ready to color!

ICONIC SCENES: Color in Barbara and Adam’s adventures in the underworld, the Maitland’s exorcism, the Deetz’s Day-O dinner party, all of Betelgeuse’s haunting attractions, and more!

BEWITCHING ILLUSTRATIONS: Tim Burton’s afterlife scenes captured the audience’s imagination upon release in 1988, and now fans can color and explore those unforgettable settings!

The book’s cover and a couple sample pages can be seen at the bottom of this article. More can be seen at the Amazon link above.

Are you a fan of the classic monsters and/or coloring books, and will you be picking up a copy of Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book? Let us know by leaving a comment below.